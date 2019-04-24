Share:

ISLAMABAD/TOKYO - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said yesterday that India was involved in terror activities in Balochistan.

Talking to a private TV channel, the foreign minister said Pakistan had already shared details of Ormara terror incident with Iranian authorities and added that Afghanistan and Iranian territories were being used for carrying out terror acts in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was helping Iran in recovering their kidnapped border guard personnel. Qureshi repeated Pakistan’s resolve to have stable and peaceful border with its neighbouring countries, including Iran, to check cross border terrorism.

Meanwhile, Addressing a joint press conference in Tokyo yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi urged Japanese companies to benefit from Pakistan’s special economic zones (SEZs) to cater the needs of not only local but also regional markets.

Qureshi said both sides held in-depth discussions and agreed to enhance bilateral relations and promotion of cooperation in various fields, a message received here from Japan said.

Appreciating Japan’s role as premier development partner of Pakistan, the foreign minister said his country was ready to welcome Japanese investors in all sectors of economy.

Conveying special message of greetings and well wishes for people and government of Japan on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he tendered an invitation for Prime Minister Abe to visit Pakistan.

He said both countries had also agreed to continue joint efforts for peace and stability in the region.

The deputy prime minister and minister for finance of Japan Taro Aso, assured that government of Japan would continue to support contributing in trade and investment possibilities for Pakistan. Aso said both sides also exchanged views on current developments in the region and reaffirmed their commitment to promote goals of peace and prosperity of the region. He also said Pakistan and Japan had immense potential to further increase mutual cooperation.