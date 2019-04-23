Share:

Lahore -Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Khan has sought explanation from six district and sessions judges for failure to decide even a single murder trial in three months despite the LHC directives.

The LHC chief justice sought explanation from D&SJs Lubna Ali (Hafizabad), Asif Majid Awan (Khanewal), Muhammad Ayyub (Narowal), Jamil Ahmad (Rahim Yar Khan), Shakil ahmad (Sahiwal), and Ajmal Iqbal (Toba Tek Singh),

Following the issuance of the directives from the LHC chief justice, the district courts across Punjab disposed of and decided 777,641 cases from January 1 to March 31. On January 1, the number of pending cases was 1,083,526 while 745,779 new cases were registered. Now the number of pending cases is 1,051,000 across the province.

Hearing on Aleem’s plea for bail put off

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a post-arrest bail petition filed by PTI leader Aleem Khan until May 6 in an assets beyond means case.

Through his counsel, the former Punjab senior minister had approached the LHC for bail in a reference regarding charges of having assets beyond known income sources. He filed the petition through Barrister Ali Zafar. He claimed in the petition that the case against him was false and frivolous. He said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had no evidence of his involvement in the case. The accountability bureau had apprehended the PTI leader over the charges of his offshore companies and assets beyond means. Aleem said that he had declared his all assets and the firms in his income statements. He termed the accusation including the misuse of authority baseless.

He said in the petition that the NAB had failed to prove any allegation against him, and submitted that he may kindly be release on bail.

He denies the allegations of misuse of authority to earn ill-gotten money or misappropriation of funds.