Share:

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) reunited a 10-year-old kidnapped boy with his parents on Wednesday.

According to details, officers of NH&MP N-5 North Zone Sub-Inspector Shah Zaman and Sub-inspector Mohammad Rizwan were on routine violation checking when signaled to stop a carry van.

However, driver of the vehicle didn’t stopped and after travelling a short distance, opened the door and threw a boy from the vehicle on the road and manage to escape from the scene taking the advantage of heavy traffic.

The 10-year-old boy named Abdul Rehman s/o Muhammad Ilyas resident of Mehlowal, Gujranwala, was kidnapped by unknown persons in a carry van while he was playing with his friends in his home town.

The officers of NH&MP took the child in their safe custody and noted the carry van to base.

After verification and other codal formalities, the child was handed over to his father. The DIG N-5 North Zone Mohammad Alam shinwari admired and appreciated the efforts of the officers and expected the same enthusiasms by all the officers of N-5 North Zone in discharge of their official obligations.