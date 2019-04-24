Share:

ISLAMABAD - Terming it a ‘diplomatic blunder’, the joint opposition in National Assembly on Tuesday strongly criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements for allegedly conceding that the country’s soil had been used in the past by terrorists to carry out attacks in Iran.

The opposition demanded of the prime minister to immediately explain his position over his back-to-back ‘diplomatic blunders’ on the floor of the house.

The members from treasury benches, in their response, came down hard on the leadership of previous government.

The situation in the house turned messy when the lawmakers from both sides apparently made an attempt to make mockery of each other.

Some of the MNAs from PPP-P and PTI gathered around the speaker’s podium to argue with the chair for grabbing the floor to speak on the issue. Other members were also seen engaged in shouting slogans against each other and tearing the copies of agenda.

The house echoed with the anti-government slogans which were raised by opposition. The chair, avoiding any physical brawl in the house, immediately suspended the house for fifteen minutes.

PML-N MNA Khurram Dastgir, on a point of order, claimed that the prime minister was continuously making diplomatic blunders. According to him, the prime minister has conceded that the country’s soil had been used in the past by terrorists to carry out attacks in Iran. In other diplomatic blunder, he said the prime minister termed Modi favourable for resolving the issue of Kashmir. “The prime minister should explain his position on the floor of the house,” he demanded.

Another member from opposition Hina Rabani Khar was of the view that there was a need of training for the prime minister. “Do not embarrass us. If you (PM) need training consult with us,” she remarked.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, responding to the verbal attack from opposition, said the opposition members should not distort the facts and read the full sentence uttered by the prime minister.

About the PM’s statement on Iran, she said both Pakistan and Iran will have to take steps against the proscribed outfits to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

She also claimed that it was for the first time that during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Iran, both the countries have agreed to take joint steps against terrorism.

About the PM’s statement about Modi, she said the former prime minister had invited Indian PM Modi in his house.

The house witnessed rumpus when the chair gave the floor to PTI MNA Murad Saeed to further respond to the remarks of opposition. The opposition members shouted slogans ‘Go-baby-go’, tore the copies of agenda and kept throwing in the air.

Murad Saeed, amid strong protest from opposition, said the incumbent government would recover the looted money. He claimed the country’s image has improved significantly under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister for Power Omer Ayub, responding to the call-attention notice, said that no power load-shedding was being carried out on 80 percent feeders across the country. “Load management is only being carried out in the areas where line losses are high,” he clarified. He further said there would be no compromise on ‘Kunda’ culture.

To another call-attention notice about the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products, the minister said that the present government has reduced taxes on petroleum products in order to shield the consumers from the increase in oil prices in the international market. “Our mission is to provide relief to the masses,” he said.