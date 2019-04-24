Share:

ISLAMABAD - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday called Prime Minister Imran Khan ‘ghost employee’ of the National Assembly.

Bilawal said “If the National Assembly session is so expensive then we expect the leader of the house to be present,” He asserted that PM takes salary and acts as a ghost employee of the house. He also said that Imran Khan should attend every meeting and be answerable.

PPP chairman clarified that government protested yesterday not PPP as protesting is the work of opposition. He said “Opposition thumps the desks if I deliver a speech in English and they scream when I deliver it in Urdu.”

While talking to media, Bilawal claimed that government has appointed controversial people in the cabinet. “We believe that it is in the benefit of Pakistan and the government that those individuals who are controversial and have links with outlawed organisations should be dismissed.”

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan for his remarks regarding the border of Germany and Japan.

The PPP chairman took to Twitter and wrote that it is embarrassing to hear our premier thinks Germany and Japan share a border. This is what happens when universities like Oxford let people in just because they can play cricket, he added. “Japan is an island country in East Asia located in the Pacific. Germany is in central Europe. They had the same location during the 2nd World War in which they were allies. But PM Imran thinks otherwise and says so before international audience,” he said.

Adviser to PM Iftikhar Durrani termed Bilawal Bhutto an accidental chairman in his reply and asked where did the premier say Japan is neighbouring Germany?

“PM said border regions of Japan and Germany have joint industries which you failed to grasp and so does few intellectuals, what a waste of stolen public money on your Oxford degree,” he stated.