Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Malik Shahid Saleem has stressed upon the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to stop its notices and harassment campaign going on in the country in the garb of tax collection. This harassment by FBR is causing fear amongst trade and industry, he said. Harassment should be stopped in the name of revenue collections. Companies and individuals are finding themselves served with audit notices, and then offered the option of paying a nominal penalty to ‘get off the hook’, he added. Addressing traders meeting at Chamber House Rawalpindi on Tuesday, RCCI President said FBR must facilitate taxpayers and their focus should be on potential tax payers. It is unfortunate on FBR part that instead of penalizing non-filers, notices are being served to taxpayers (filers). Malik Shahid warned that such acts from FBR would serve as a disincentive to potential taxpayers to join the tax net and at the same time undermine the governmental efforts of broadening the base through encouragements. To end harassment, RCCI President further suggested that FBR must expedite its reforms process under the administrative measures.