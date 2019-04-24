Share:

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to wrap up the investigation against Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in four weeks.

During the hearing of the case today, SHC Judge Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh asked the NAB investigating officer how far along the investigation was.

To this, the NAB investigating officer told the court that Durrani’s remand had been completed along with the preliminary investigation. However, more investigation is under way.

Addressing the NAB director, the court ordered the probe be completed by May 29 and asked the accountability watchdog to submit the report.

The court further asked how many illegal cars Durrani owns, to which the NAB investigator said, “Durrani has bought 25 cars illegally.”

When asked till when the bureau will submit the investigation report, the NAB investigator said they need four weeks to submit it. To this, the court said if the investigation is not completed in four weeks, then it will give its verdict on the evidence that has been presented to it.

At this, Durrani’s lawyer stated that his client is in prison and that the court should have a bail hearing. To this, the court said, "Here we have people lying in prisons for years."

Durrani’s lawyer further told the court, that his client has taken the stance that his arrest was illegal and that he was arrested for political revenge. “The women of the house were harassed during NAB’s raid,” he added.

He continued, “NAB has been unable to present any credible evidence till now and his arrest should be declared illegal. The inquiry should be closed and he should be released on bail.”

The court then ordered the accountability watchdog to wrap up the investigation in four weeks.