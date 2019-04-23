Share:

ISLAMABAD- Winter Sports Federation Pakistan Tuesday inaugurated two winter sports training schools at Madaklasht (Chitral) and Malam Jabba (Swat) to hone the talent of local athletes.

Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, who is also President Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan was the chief guest at the ceremonies.

Addressing at the occasion, President WSFP said that these schools would provide an opportunity to the local promising athletes to train in different disciplines like alpine skiing, snowboarding, ice skating and ice hockey. He added that WSFP would initially build makeshift infrastructures for these schools which would be funded by the Federation.

He further said that Madklasht (Chitral) and Arungkel (AJK) would be developed as proper ski resorts, on the pattern of Naltar.

He also added that WSFP would hire foreign coaches to polish the skills of athletes in different disciplines of winter sports and hoped that these schools would one day produce athletes of national and international repute.

A similar school was also inaugurated at Arungkel (AJK) by WSFP on 14 April, 2019, thus making a total five winter sports schools in northern parts of Pakistan. These schools have been established to promote ice and snow sports in the country.