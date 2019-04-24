Share:

KARACHI - Ruckus took over the pre-budget debate in Sindh Assembly on Tuesday as lawmakers from both treasury and opposition benches exchanged heated arguments after PTI lawmaker Raja Azhar, in a veiled reference to Bilawal Bhutto, “called him a defected leader.”

“The one who calls our prime minister as ‘selected is himself a defected leader,” said Azhar during debate on budget in the house.

It is to be noted that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is using word “selected” for Prime Minister Imran Khan from the first day of his speech in the National Assembly and similar remarks from him a day before in the National Assembly had caused uproar in the ranks and file of the PTI.

“Defected leader” remarks by a PTI lawmaker on Tuesday infuriated the PPPP lawmakers who came face to face with PTI MPAs and even one of the treasury lawmaker Kulsoom Chandio threw her seat’s mike towards opposition lawmakers.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla blamed the opposition for intentionally disturbing order of the house which was rejected by the opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi, who said that the remarks were parliamentary and even the PPP leaders had used such words in past.

MMA MPA says govt failed to construct 26 schools in Lyari

Both sides of aisle exchanged heated arguments and slogans and the issue was later settled down after the opposition leader apologised over the remarks of his party’s lawmaker. The provincial assembly proceedings on Tuesday began two hours late from scheduled timing with speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair. The opposition lawmakers earlier also staged walkout from the provincial assembly proceedings after the speaker refused to bring private members day agenda.

Opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that the pre-budget and budget execution debate should be held after completing the private members day agenda. “If not possible then a separate day should be marked for private members day agenda,” he said.

His demand was, however, dismissed by the speaker Agha Siraj who said that the assembly sitting a day earlier had adopted a unanimous motion to set aside other agenda of the house and discuss pre-budget and budget execution report.

“You people had agreed on it but are now raising hue and cry over it,” he said. The opposition parties however, refused to accept the justification from the speaker and staged a walkout from the proceedings.

Speaking on budget execution, the lone MMA lawmaker Abdul Rasheed said that the government has failed to execute seven mega projects in the city. “The funds released for the projects are still not utilized which shows government’s seriousness towards execution of projects,” he said. The lawmaker, who hails from Lyari, said that construction of 26 schools remains pending in his constituency, which was declared a home from PPP leader Benazir Bhutto.

The area lacks basic facilities of water, health and education and depicts the failure of the provincial authorities, he said. The lawmaker also suggested that an engineering college be announced for the area so that children of the area could progress through better education facilities. “Basic amenity facilities and quality education projects are need of the hour for Lyari,” he stressed. He also lamented the federal government for not releasing provincial share of funds and said that it was also creating problems in execution of uplift projects in the city.

Imprisoned MQM-P lawmaker Javed Hanif said that the economic situation in the province has shown a downward spiral during PPPP tenures and now the income level of the province, which was once best in the country, has even gone down from that of Punjab and KPK provinces. “If provincial government claims of resources in the province then why it has failed to capitalise on them and always look towards the federal government for help,” he said. Two more lawmakers from treasury side including Ghanwar Khan Isran and Syed Farrukh Shah also spoke on the occasion.

The house proceedings were later adjourned for Wednesday afternoon.

TECHNOLOGY ASSESSMENT

TERMED FOR FUTURE UPLIFT

Technology Assessment is a key factor in providing countries with strategic advantage for future growth and development.

This was shared by Dr Jameel Ahmad Khan, President Pakistan Academy of Engineering, in his key-note address during a training workshop on the topic of “Technology Assessment for Organisations”, here on Tuesday. The training programme was conducted by Pakistan Academy of Engineering’s constituent institute -- Institute for Technology Assessment and Transfer - with the support of Pakistan Science Foundation. Representatives of organisations belonging to the public sector, academia and business sector attended the training.

In his welcome address, Mr Sabahat Saeed Khan, Director Strategy of Pakistan Academy Engineering and moderator of the workshop, shared dimensions of technology assessment with the participants.

Dr Irfan Ahmed from NED University of Engineering & Technology trained the participants on Technology Evaluation in an interactive session.

Dr Mushahid Hussain Hashmi, also from NED University, imparted a comprehensive presentation on Technology Forecasting.

The participants were briefed on the Technology Management Assessment Process by Quality Management & Process Expert Saifur Rehman. Iqbal Hashmi, renowned Technology trainer, presented his views on Technology Acquisition and Proposal Development.

The participants greatly appreciated the pioneering initiative of the Pakistan Academy of Engineering.

The Pakistan Academy of Engineering is a growing fellowship organization of doctorate level engineers.