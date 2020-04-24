Share:

MARDAN - Mardan police yesterday arrested three robbers allegedly

involved in robbery of closed shops amid the lockdown in the province due to Covid19.According to the details, three robbers were arrested

in the jurisdiction of Sher Garh police station district

Mardan after SHO Daud Khan on the directives of DSP Bashir Ahmad conducted a raid on citizens’ complaints about the continuous robbery incidents at cloased shops in the area. The police also recovered

the stolen stuff from the robbers including; mobile

phones, computers, and cash money. On the occasion, SHO Daud Khan said that they will not tolerate such activities in the region; adding that the Mardan police under the leadership of DPO Sajjad Khan have achieved many targets and will continue