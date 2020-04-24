Share:

MULTAN - Amir Jamat-i-Islami (JI) Pakistan Siraj ul Haq claimed on Thursday that the government could not provide aid to even 25 per cent affectees.

Talking to the mediamen here at a school on occasion of distribution of ration among special persons, he asked the nation to mark Friday as Cleanliness Day and the night as Shab-e-Istaghfar.

He said that in this hard time both the government and opposition would have been on the same page, had the government evolved national action plan. He said that a unanimous national narrative was needed on coronavirus issue. He asked the government to invite opposition and take all along with it.

He said that the doctors were still without safety kits and they were protesting. He asked the government to give up ego and change its behaviour. He said that providing healthcare and education was government’s responsibility.

He asked the government to uproot interest-based system and enforce Islamic code in the country.

He was of the opinion that the country did not need Tiger Force as it would only strengthen the constituencies of members of the government.

He said that the members of Jamat-e-Islami located and approached deserving people and supplied ration to them without any discrimination.