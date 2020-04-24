Share:

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz on Friday filed a petition for bail in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Advocate Amjad Pervez and Azam Nazeer Tarrar filed the petition for bail in the Lahore registry of the apex court on Friday morning. Top National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials, including NAB chief Javed Iqbal and a director-general at the bureau, have been named in the petition.

The bail petition was filed in the money laundering case and assets beyond means of income case being pursued against the Hamza Shehbaz.

On June 11 last year, the National Accountability Bureau had arrested Hamza after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his interim bail in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases.

According to the accountability watchdog, the PML-N leader made five companies from 2006 to 2009 and did a business of more than Rs19billion. An accountability court later granted Shahbaz’s physical remand in the cases being pursued against him.

On September 4, the accountability court sent Hamza to Lahore's Camp Jail on judicial remand after rejecting NAB’s appeal seeking an extension in his remand. Hearings into his case were later marred due to a strike by lawyers. Hamza remains in the custody of jail authorities.