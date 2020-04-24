Share:

MIANWALI - Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah said with the grace of Allah Mianwali district will soon be corona virus free district. He said that seven out of total 20 positive tested patients of corona virus have been returned home after getting recovery.

Talking to media persons at the District Press Club and Mianwali Press Club at Committee Room of DC office on Thursday Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah has appreciated the services of doctors, nurses and Para-medical staff and said that due to their nonstop efforts and efforts coronavirus was under control in the district and hoped that the rest of 13 positive tested patients of corona will be recovered soon.

Deputy Commissioner has stressed the need of implementation on SOPs of government adding that according to new directions the shops/ institutions have been permitted to start business, but they should maintain social distance and implement upon precautionary measurements.

He said that collectively samples of 310 people were taken and it was expected patients 90pc tests are coming negative and it was hoped that the rest of patients will be recovered soon.

He further said that out of 159 people of Tableeghi Jamaat 144 had been sent back homes adding that screening test was conducted of 2,506 people whereas Mobile Filter Clinic also did screening of 279 people in the district. Along with the facility of 5 ventilators an HUD Isolation centre consisted of 6 beds had been set up at DHQ Hospital whereas a special Isolation wards consisted of 50 beds had also been set up at Tehsil Headquarter hospitals and RHCs in the district, he added.