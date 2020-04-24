Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday met with two members of the National Assembly of his party from the industrial city of Faisalabad to discuss with them matters of their constituencies and overall political situation amid COVID-19 outbreak. According to a Twitter post of Prime Minister’s Office, members of the National Assembly of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including Raja Riaz Ahmad and Faizullah Kamoka met with the Prime Minister at his office. Raja Riaz was a central leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) until 2016 when he joined the PTI stating that the former had cornered him. After the government, last month, made public the report of inquiry committee on sugar crisis that also named senior PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, MNA Raja Riaz had come out in defence of the senior party member. He had warned the PTI of huge loss if Tareen parted ways with the party. Addressing a Press conference in his home town, the MNA reminded the party leadership that Tareen played a major role to make PTI a ruling party in Punjab and Centre. A day earlier, PM had met with the party MNAs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Junaid Akbar and Saleh Muhammad to discuss with them problems of masses and overall situation of their constituencies, Prime Minister’s Office has said in a statement.