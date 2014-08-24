ISLAMABAD- Minister for Planning and Development Ahsal Iqbal said today that the nation would get good news in a day or two.

The PML-N leader said the government had accepted two core demands of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. A committee is already working for electoral reforms, he added. However, the government had already rejected the demand for resignation of the premier.

He said PTI leaders were seeking resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on personal grounds. He reiterated that demand for PM’s resignation was in contravention of the Constitution.

