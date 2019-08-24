Share:

Dengue emergency has been imposed in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad owing to outbreak of dengue epidemic.

According to media reports the number of dengue patients has reached alarming proportion surpassing 450 in the twin cities while over 500 dengue patients have been reported in the private hospitals and clinics.

The heads of several departments will be changed if dengue is not contained within 8 to 10 days.

The deputy commissioners have directed the management of hospitals to increase dengue wards immediately.

Third party report has declared both sides of Nullah Leh and the areas located at confluence of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as dengue affected areas.

Dengue epidemic has erupted in twin cities after Eid-ul-Azha. Under the directives of deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, spray has been stated on emergent basis in affected areas.