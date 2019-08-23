Share:

Islamabad-The High Court Bar Association Multan Friday filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking recovery of a missing lawyer namely Muhammad Yafis Naveed. The bar moved the petition through its President Malik Haider Usman Advocate and General Secretary Mian Muhammad Arshad Waqas and cited Secretary Interior, Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police and Station House Officer (SHO) police station Kohsar Islamabad as respondents. They stated in the petition that Muhammad Yafis Naveed former vice president of HCBA Multan along with his wife and children reached Islamabad on 7-8-2019 and stayed in a hotel in G-7 Markaz of Islamabad.

The petitioners added that the next day, the abductee and his family went to Blue Area where he told his wife to wait there as he is going to meet his friend. They continued that the wife of Muhammad Yafis Naveed waited her husband approximately two hours and after this she tried to make call on his phone but his mobile phones were switched off. The petition read that after the occurrence, the wife of abductee approached the respondents and requested them to recover the detenue Yafis but they turned deaf ear towards her request and bluntly stated that he is not in their custody. It maintained that the detenue is respectable citizen of Pakistan and neither any case nor any complaint is registered against him and no criminal proceedings are pending against him but the respondent officials illegally and unlawfully abducted the detenue without any lawful justification.

“The petitioner (High Court Bar Association Multan) has great apprehensions that the detenue will be murdered in the fake police encounter if he is not recovered from the illegal and unlawful custody of the respondents,” said the petition.