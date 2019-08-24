RAWALPINDI (PR): In the light of the initiative taken by the Prime Minister of Pakistan for a ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’, Murree Brewery has wholeheartedly participated towards the restoration of natural assets in Pakistan through its tree plantation drive by handing over 10,000 trees to Sheikh Tariq Mehmood, Director Parks & Horticulture Authority. Sheikh Tariq appreciated this kind gesture from Murree Brewery and initiated this campaign by planting trees in the company’s premises along with Mohammad Javed, General Manager of Murree Brewery Company, and Fakhar Mehmood, Technical Manager of Murree Brewery Company, as their contribution for a ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’.
Share: