Share:

RAWALPINDI (PR): In the light of the initiative taken by the Prime Minister of Pakistan for a ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’, Murree Brewery has wholeheartedly participated to­wards the restoration of natural as­sets in Pakistan through its tree plan­tation drive by handing over 10,000 trees to Sheikh Tariq Mehmood, Di­rector Parks & Horticulture Author­ity. Sheikh Tariq appreciated this kind gesture from Murree Brewery and initiated this campaign by plant­ing trees in the company’s premises along with Mohammad Javed, Gener­al Manager of Murree Brewery Com­pany, and Fakhar Mehmood, Tech­nical Manager of Murree Brewery Company, as their contribution for a ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’.