Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is scheduled to hold telephonic conversation with Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres on Saturday at 5pm PST.

According to sources, FM Qureshi will apprise the UN secretary general about simmering tensions between nuclear-armed arch rivals Pakistan and India over atrocities and human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Currently, Guterres is on an official visit to France.

UN-based organisation Genocide watch has issued an alert and urged the United Nations and its members to warn India not to commit genocide in occupied Kashmir.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned the international community that the leadership of Indian would probably attempt a false flag operation to divert attention from the massive human rights violations and unleashing of terror in occupied Kashmir.

In a meeting held last week, members of the United Nations Security Council for the first time in five decades discussed the critical situation in occupied Kashmir, urging parties to the dispute to refrain from taking any unilateral action.