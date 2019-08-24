Share:

ISLAMABAD - As part of continuing diplomatic outreach, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has written another letter to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights , drawing attention to the seriously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

“The Foreign Minister has underscored the imperative for the world community, including the United Nations, to call upon India to rescind its unilateral actions, lift the curfew and other draconian measures, and restore fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people,” the Foreign Office shared details of the letter, here on Friday.

The Foreign Minister in his letter highlighted the context and consequences of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5 as it took unilateral decision of abrogation of Kashmir’s special status.

He articulated Pakistan’s deep concerns over the intensification in human suffering, further breach of the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people, and the dire humanitarian situation. The letter underscored that India’s actions constituted flagrant violations of the UN Charter, relevant Security Council Resolutions, international law and India’s own solemn commitments.

The Foreign Office said the letter was being shared with the UN Security Council and all members of the United Nations. The Foreign Minister had earlier written to the High Commissioner for Human Rights on August 4, besides a telephonic conversation on August 8.

CALL TO JAPANESE FM

Qureshi also telephoned his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, and apprised him about the blatant human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and the regional peace and security situation.

The Foreign Minister said that India intends to change the demography of occupied Kashmir through illegal steps. He said curfew has been imposed in the occupied valley since 5th August. Resultantly, the people of Kashmir are faced with shortages of food and medicines.

Qureshi said: “Presence of nine hundred thousand troops in occupied Kashmir is a proof that India wants to perpetrate bloodbath there.”

The Foreign Minister said the situation is so alarming that Genocide Watch like international organisation has issued an alert on occupied Kashmir.

Qureshi said despite a curfew, the Kashmiri people have announced to come out on Friday from their homes for the Friday prayers. “There is a threat of bloodshed on a large scale in such kind of situation.”

The Foreign Minister asked Japan to play its role to save the unarmed Kashmiri people from the persecution of India and for regional peace and stability.

The Japanese Foreign Minister said they are keeping a close eye on the entire situation. He said his country believes in upholding the human rights and rule of law.

WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT

White House authorities have said President Trump is ready for mediation between Pakistan and India over Kashmir dispute.

President Trump will hold meeting with Prime Minister Modi on sidelines of G7 Summit to be held in France over the weekend.

White House officials said Modi will have to be accountable on Kashmir wherever he goes.

White House officials also expressed hope that India will lift communication and movement restrictions in Kashmir and exercise utmost restraint in dealing with potential protests.

Washington is keeping focused eyes on prevailing situation in Occupied Kashmir.

MACRON TAKES UP KASHMIR WITH MODI

French President Emmanuel Macron had a “frank” exchange with India’s Narendra Modi about tensions in occupied Kashmir on Thursday, telling him Paris would remain attentive to the rights of people living on both sides of the ceasefire line.

As tensions soared in the flashpoint region, the French president said he would also have a similar exchange with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan in the coming days. His remarks came after talks with the Indian premier at the chateau in Chantilly, just north of Paris.

Macron said he told Modi it was the responsibility of both India and Pakistan “to avoid any deterioration on the ground which could lead to an escalation”, noting the importance of resolving their differences bilaterally. And he said France would “remain attentive to ensure the interests and rights of the civilian populations are properly taken into account in the territories on both sides of the (Kashmir) ceasefire line”.

French officials had earlier said they would push Modi to explain how he saw things playing out in the region in the coming days and weeks.

Since August 5, the Indian authorities have imposed a communications blackout and heavy restrictions on movement in the parts of Kashmir it controls, arresting at least 4,000 people and raising growing alarm about rights violations.