The teachers of moderate educational institutions like those of Anjuman Faizul Islam Rawalpindi should play their due role in national reconstruction to reinforce the society with helpful citizens, practicing muslims, patriotic Pakistanis and moderate human beings by inculcating in their pupils not only lust for modern scientific knowledge but also adherence to Islamic moral values.

This was stated by the President of Anjuman Faizul Islam Rawalpindi, Mian Siddique Akber in his address as the Chief Guest at the inaugural session of a weeklong refresher course for the teachers on result-oriented teaching methodology. The education and technical committee plans and organizes every year the refresher course for the teachers of educational institutions and technical institutes of the Anjuman to help them improve their professional proficiency in organizing curricular and co-curricular activities in a congenial atmosphere for balanced development of the personality of their pupils.

The programme of the current refresher course includes model lessons on modern techniques of teaching, sessions for exchange of ideas on subtle ways to impart knowledge, training of capability to use the computer and seminars on a number of relative themes including the “role of teacher in reformation and betterment of society”, “importance of technical education for the progress of the society”, “basic elements of national integration” and “comprehensive system of education”. The topic in every seminar will be initiated by a prominent scholar which will be followed by an exchange of ideas by the members of the panel.

The participants of the course, comprising over a hundred teachers and instructors from the educational institutions and technical institutes of the Anjuman will be awarded certificates of participation at the conclusion of the course.

RAJA FATEH KHAN,

Rawalpindi.