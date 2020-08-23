Share:

ISLAMABAD- First International Virtual Conference on Pakistan Hydropower Sector would be held on Tuesday (August 25th) aimed at discussing more opportunities to produce cheap and clean energy.

The Energy update in collaboration with Private Power Board Infrastructure (PPIB), Pakhtunkhwa Electric Development Organization (PEDO) and Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) is organising the conference to be participated by energy experts from within and outside the country through a digital platform, told Chief of Organising Committee Naeem Qureshi.

MD PPIB Shah Jahan Mirza will be the key-note speaker of the event and other speakers include Adviser to CM KPK on Energy Himayatullah Khan, Minister Power Development Gilgit Balistan M. Ali Khan, CEO PEDO Engr.

Naeem Khan, MD Nespak Dr. Tahir Masood, Lead Energy Expert SDPI Dr. Hina Aslam, Senior Manager International Business-Korea Water Resources Corporation, South Korea Hae Dong Choi, COO China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Limited NA Zuberi, Energy Specialist World Bank Saadia Qayyum, COO Mira Power Limited Sultan Ahmed, Director Development Riali Hydro Power S. M Hussain Gardezi and others.

Further discussing the details, he said the conference is being organised to discuss in detail the progress Pakistan and adjoining region had achieved in the hydro sector. He said currently around only 9000 MW is being generated through hydro sector.

He said, the conference is expected to thoroughly discuss to take advantage of Government ease-doing business for finding investment and business opportunities within or allied industries. Pakistan Engineering Services Pvt Ltd, OMS Pvt Ltd and Sapphire Group are the sponsors of the event.1st Intl virtual conference on hydropower sector on Tuesday

