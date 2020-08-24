Share:

Accountability court in Sukkur on Monday has indicted Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former Opposition Leader in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah in assets beyond income case.

During the hearing, the court has also indicted 16 more accused in the case.

On Sept 18, 2019, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means.

"NAB Sukkur arrested Syed Khursheed Shah in the assets beyond means case," a brief handwritten statement issued by NAB Islamabad said.

Multiple corruption cases against Shah are under investigation with NAB.

In 2012, an accountability court had directed NAB to file a reference against him on a complaint pertaining to alleged accumulation of illegitimate assets.

In 2013, NAB had reopened two corruption cases against Shah under the directives of the Lahore High Court.

In July, 2019, NAB Chairman retired justice Javed Iqbal had approved nine inquiries against different personalities, including Shah.