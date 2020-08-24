Share:

FAISALABAD - Special Assistant to Chief Minister (CM) Punjab on Youth Affairs and Sports Malik Umar Farooq has said that the industries relating to construction sector would create a large number of employment opportunities.

He was addressing a meeting of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), arranged to discuss various matters related to city development and implementation of the government policies regarding promotion of construction sector. He said that the government had announced incentive package for construction sector which would reciprocally play a pivotal role in strengthening national economy.

Malik Umar Farooq also lauded efforts of the FDA management over improving standard of services delivery and said that the role of development authorities was vital to harvest fruits of incentives provided to construction sector.

Earlier, Director General (DG) FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja informed that construction sector incentive package under the vision of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was being implemented by FDA in letter and spirit.

He stated that special measures had been taken for disposal of applications of seeking NOCs and approvals swiftly received through E-governance system for which a special cell was working in FDA for regular monitoring of the concerned sections performance on daily basis.

He said that vigorous operation was underway against the unapproved and illegal housing schemes to regulate the town planning affairs with complete transparency.

He informed that the FESCO, SNGPL, WASA and other departments had been asked through letters for not providing utility services to unapproved housing schemes besides banning of registration of land for transfer by the Revenue Department.

He said that the arrears and dues of Rs275 million had been recovered from the defaulters during last eight months by launching vigorous recovery campaign.

DG FDA assured for providing technical support to improve the sewerage system of Dijkot town and the housing schemes in the vicinity of Dijkot would also be regulated.

Managing Director (MD) WASA Jabbar Anwar during his briefing informed about the strategy of monsoon emergency plan implementation. He said that drainage system at Dijkot town would be rehabilitated by adopting coordinated strategy with the line departments.

FDA Directors Town Planning Mehr Ayub, Asma Mohsin, Director Estate Management Yasir Ijaz Chatta and other officers were also present in the meeting.