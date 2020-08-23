Share:

Attock-The spike of novel coronavirus in Attock is keeping an upward trend as the number of positive patients has started increasing with each passing day. Five more persons tested positive on Sunday, the official data of the respective health authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The graph of COVID-19 in Attock shows an upward trend as during last two days, 12 persons were tested positive. According to District Attock focal person for COVID-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi, four persons in Hazro and one in Attock was tested positive on Sunday. He said that number of active patients in the district is 37 out of which 36 are home isolated while one has been hospitalised. Mr Niazi further said that the number of suspected cases in the district is 6,818 while screening of as many as 10,399 persons has also been carried out so far. He said that result of as many as 1,489 suspected patients of the area is awaited. He said that as many as 1,489 persons have been tested negative so far while 548 patients have recovered so far.