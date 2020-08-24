Share:

KARACHI - The Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that an operation will be launched from Monday to remove encroachments on major drains of the city.

Addressing a gathering in the provincial capital the federal minister said that the government will resolve the problem of major nullahs of Karachi and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will work over the problem.

The federal government and Sindh government will work jointly over the problems faced by the people of Karachi.

He said sewerage, transport, water shortage and solid waste management issues will be resolved in coordination with the provincial government.

Asad Umar said that a budget of billions of rupees will be allocated for the cleaning of Karachi.

Earlier, provincial minister of local government Nasir Hussain Shah talking to media persons said that the coordination committee of Sindh and federal governments has decided to remove encroachments from the sewerage drains in Karachi. Encroachments with no residence will be removed from Monday, he said. The meeting of the coordination committee at the Chief Minister House in

Karachi was attended by Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi and Amin-ul-Haq, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Education Minister Saeed Ghani and Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah.

Chairman NDMA and Secretary Planning attended the meeting on video link from Islamabad.