Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif went to London for treatment from prison and will return to it the moment he lands in Pakistan.

The federal minister, in a statement, said that the court has changed the surety in the case, but it needs to summon Shehbaz Sharif to discuss Nawaz’s return.

“First of all, Nawaz was serving jail time so when he returns, he will go back to jail. Secondly, Nawaz will do plea bargain and return the money [he allegedly looted],” said the minister.

Chaudhry stated that Nawaz had been disqualified by the apex court and cannot contest elections.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah reacted to Chaudhry’s statement, and said that Nawaz went abroad due to illness, adding that there are relevant statements on the matter by the medical board and government officials.

He further said that the “incompetent lot” is contradicting its own statements. “If Nawaz went abroad because of a deal then who allowed it?” wondered the former Punjab law minister.

He continued that Nawaz will return on his own will, and the time he wishes to return upon completion of his treatment.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan's special assistant on accountability, Shahzad Akbar, said that former premier Nawaz Sharif had left the country for treatment on certain conditions and that none of these had been fulfilled, as the National Accountability Bureau stepped up efforts to continue proceedings in the two cases against him.

Last week, Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Friday vowed that the government "will bring back Nawaz Sharif using all legal means that are available".