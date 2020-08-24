Share:

Accountability Court (AC) has stopped indictment of PPP leader Khurshid Shah on the request of NAB.

NAB requested to AC in its plea, “to bring more evidence, therefore, the proceeding for indicting Khurshid Shah be stopped and more time be given for cross questioning Khursheed Shah.”

The AC deferred the proceedings of indictment till September 8.

Talking to media outside the court, Khursheed Shah said NAB has failed to bring even one evidence against him.

“I am behind the bars since one year. This is the only case wherein we are saying we should be indicted. But suddenly NAB application has come . NAB has admitted it has no concrete evidence against him in this case. They could not bring evidence in a year and how will they bring evidence now”, he remarked.

He alleged he has been kept in prison to keep him away from parliament. He has not committed any corruption and false reference has been filed against him.