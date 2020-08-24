Share:

ISLAMABAD - Spokesperson Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday lashed out at the government for claiming that the opposition leaders had been seeking a NRO for their cases pending in the court.

In response to a statement by Information Minister Shibli Faraz, she said there is no truth to the claim that the opposition leaders wanted an NRO from the authorities for their cases pending in the court.

She said that the PTI government was so incompetent that they could not legislate and have had to constitute a parliamentary committee to review the FATF-related legislation. Marriyum said that Speaker National Assembly had constituted the committee and further posed a question asking if the Speaker or the whole House had also sought a NRO from the government. She said that the Information Minister was filing no-confidence against the National Assembly by waving documents and tweeting messages regarding the NRO.

The PML-N spokesperson further said that the parliamentary committee also included those wanted in Malam Jabba, BRT, Billion Tree Tsunami, and other such corruption cases. She said that opposition leaders have already suffered at the hands of NAB and added they have been proved innocent from the higher courts.

She said when the international human rights organisations have questioned the impartiality of NAB, the treasury members, including the Prime Minister and the President, are most likely to seek NRO. She said that the ‘selected’ Prime Minister cannot grant NRO to anyone.