LAHORE - Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Sunday has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif was allowed to travel abroad on humanitarian grounds.

Talking to media persons the minister said that the PML-N leadership submitted old medical reports of Nawaz Sharif in the court six weeks after he had arrived in London for treatment.

Nawaz’s personal doctor has not forwarded latest medical reports of the former premier so far, she added.

Dr Yasmin further said that the cabinet had directed the PML-N supremo to fly back to Pakistan over presenting incomplete medical reports.

The reaction came after PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told that Punjab government and provincial health minister Yasmin Rashid gave permission to Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad.

The PML-N leader said that ‘rented’ spokespersons should better concentrate on resolving the issues of the general masses instead of tweeting on Nawaz Sharif matter.