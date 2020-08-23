Share:

ISLAMABAD-Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has said that Islamabad was declared the best in panahgah management.

He said Bait ul Mal, Poverty Division, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration was making the panahgahs work without burdening national exchequer.

“Great news for making panahgahs model and sustainable. Islamabad was declared the best in panahgahs management. Now Bait ul Mal, Poverty Division and ICT are joining hands for expanding them and making them work without burdening Govt exchequer,” he said in a tweet.

The administration of ICT has set up shelter homes (panahgahs) in the city. Mandi Morr area in I-11/4, Bhara Kahu and Tarnol has been selected for the shelter homes.

The decision to open the panahgahs was taken owing to the rising number of homeless people. All the basic and necessary arrangements such as bedding, quilts, heaters, water and meals are being ensured for the visitors there.

Expenses for the shelter homes are being borne by philanthropists while local administration staff is providing technical assistance to run the panahgahs.

In the meanwhile, the volunteers of the Tiger Force have formally worked in the city panahgahs as the deputy commissioner supervised them.

The purpose of the move is to ensure provision of food at each panahgah, according to the officials.