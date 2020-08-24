Share:

DADU - On the directives of SSP Dr Farrukh Raza, security has been tightened across the district, particularly around imambargahs and mosques, in view of the holy month of Muharram. In the light of directives, police have set up pickets at the entry and exits points of the district, keeping an eye on suspicious persons. Besides that, police and Rangers personnel are conducting search operations in areas declared sensitive by the security agencies. The identity of suspicious persons is being verified with the help of latest android devices. The ongoing search operations are aimed at creating a sense of security among citizens. Dr Farrukh has also imposed a ban on pillion riding in the city for three days, starting from 8th of the Muharram-ul-Haram (Friday). Purpose of the ban is to avert any untoward incident during the holy month. Similarly, activities of the clerics indulging in hate speech will be monitored so that nobody could take law into his own hands and create law and order situation.