Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday has chaired a session of provincial Apex Committee at Chief Minister House in Karachi after 18 months.

During the meeting, decision was taken to register seminaries across the province as per the procedure designated for educational institutes. Seminaries play important role in providing free education to the people, CM Sindh stated.

Meanwhile, provincial law secretary has briefed the participants on legislation regarding street crimes while he also told that 12 projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are under construction in Sindh with the help of 2500 Chinese workers.

Approximately 4500 police personnel are deployed on the security of these Chinese officials, he added.

Moreover, the CM has directed to sign memorandum of understanding (MoU) to restore services at Mai Bakhtawar Airport.

The agenda of the Apex Committee meeting also included briefing on latest status of implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) in the province, progress on Karachi Safe City Project, briefing on current security situation of Sindh and installation of trackers on motorcycles.

The session was attended by senior civil and military officials