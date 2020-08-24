Share:

PESHAWAR - Two persons were drowned and one killed in separate incidents occurred in Peshawar district on Sunday.

According to police, a 22-year-old man Aziz was bathing in Stepa Canal when he was swept away by water. His body was retrieved by Rescue 1122 divers and handed over to the relatives.

In another incident a man Ejaz was drowned in River Indus at Hund recreational spot. Efforts are underway to find his body.

Meanwhile, a man Suleman lodged FIR that his father, Reham Sher was allegedly murdered by his rivals Wasim Baacha and Syed Liaq Shah.

Reason of the murder was stated to be old enmity.