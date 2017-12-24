The Ministry of Interior on Friday has termed the Milli Muslim League (MML) an offshoot of proscribed entities and subsequently opposed its registration as a political party with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The entire dilemma started when the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refused to register the party for the NA 120 elections. This blockade on registration was due to the fact the MML had direct links with terrorist organisations like Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Both of these organisations have also been called out for their activities and banned in the country by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA). These are also on the watchlist of international players and are already facing UN sanctions.

The decision of the ministry to oppose their registration is 100 percent accurate. Parties, individuals and groups inciting violence in the country and indulging in hate speech should not be allowed to run for offices in the country. It would only go on to encourage radical groups to run a country with their extremist thought systems. And this goes entirely against the clauses devised under the National Action Plan (NAP). Pakistan as a country has pledged to fight against extremists and extremism, and that means that mainstreaming them should not be on the cards; especially with pressure mounting from the USA and doubts about Pakistan’s role in eradicating terrorism from the region.

The intelligence agencies have also confirmed their doubtful activities in the country, which makes the interior ministry doubtful about their registration. And this is the right decision at the point. With so much that Pakistan has invested in fighting the war on terror and carrying out successful military operations, a registration of the MML at this point will do more damage than good.