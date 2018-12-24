Share:

KANDHKOT - Dozens of people from different communities recorded their protest against non-availability of drugs and vaccines at all public hospitals of the district. According to details, locals of Kandhkot staged a sit-in demonstration against health department. The protesters raised their voice against non-availability of medicines, vaccines and other essential equipments in medical stores and the hospitals.

Protesters namely Habibullah, Vikash Kumar, Javed Ali, Aftab Ahmed and others told the reporters that there was an acute shortage of medicines and vaccines in public hospitals whereas health department is clueless in this regard. They complained that due to dearth of essential drugs and vaccines, they have no any other option except to purchase medicines from the private drug stores. They further complained that due to allocation of heavy budget for health department they always had not gotten the vaccines as there is also lack of vaccines including snake, dog bite especially children diseases vaccines. Whatever drugs including vaccines and essential equipments are provided by government hospitals are being sold to private hospitals and centers, they alleged.

They demanded the chief minister, health minister and other authorities to take strict action against Kashmore health department. It is worthy to mention here that health department has completely failed to provide basic health facilities to masses.

However patients of entire Kashmore don't get adequate treatment and essential drugs and equipments as medical officers always send them to private medicals.

It is also reported from various sources that fake and counterfeit medicines are also being sold across Kashmore whereas district administration and health department had not taken any step in this regard. Citizens of Kandhkot complained that they have been facing medicines shortage including malaria, tuberculosis, cardiovascular, diabetes and other drugs are not available in public hospitals.