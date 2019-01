Share:

One person died and several others were injured when three bogies of Shalimar Express derailed here on Monday.

According to PR sources, three bogies of Lahore-Karachi bound Shalimar Express derailed near Risalewala area of Faisalabad.

One passenger hailing from Gujranwala died in the accident and several others were injured.

The rescue personnel and PRs authorities reached the scene and started the rescue operation. The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.