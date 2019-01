Share:

Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued notice to co-chairperson PPP Asif Ali Zardari in fake bank accounts case.

A two member bench of the Court headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar heard the case in Lahore Registry on Monday.

The court sought a reply from Asif Ali Zardari on 31st of this month.

The court also issued notices to Malik Riaz and Zain Malik.

The Supreme Court also ordered a ban on sale and purchase of properties in Omni Group, Zardari Group and Bahria Town.