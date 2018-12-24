Share:

KARACHI - Thousands of people thronged the Karachi Expo Centre on 3rd day of 14th Karachi International Book Fair 2018 organised by Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association and showed their deep interests in their favorite books.

Senior leaders of Pakistan People Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Shah and Qamar Zaman Kaira visited Expo Centre on second day of book fair, while Ameer Jamaat e Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman and Ex-MQM leader Jamal Nasir were also visited different book stalls on third day of five-day long Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF).,

Chairman Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association (PPBA) Aziz Khalid, Convener KIBF Owais Mirza Jameel, Deputy Convener Waqar Mateen and others were also present on this occasion.

Senior PPP Leader Syed Khursheed Shah said Karachi International Book Fair has become mega event for book lovers and book fair is connecting people with books again. He said our education system is getting weak with passage of day as we ignore books. He claimed that book lovers never face difficulties in their life.

On this occasion, PPP Leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said our relation with books is declining which needs attention of authorities concerned to avoid further devastation. He appreciated the organizers for holding International Book Fair to promote book reading culture in the society. He said ignorance has not only become problem for Pakistan but also for Muslim Ummah and other countries.

During his visit, Ameer Jamaat e Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said aim of book fair to connect people with each other. He said although social media has become source of information but reading books enhance brain capacity and also developed wisdom in readers. He said book fair connect people with religion and expelled impression that Pakistani people does not likes religion.

He said book fair further helps to promote literature in Karachi and organizer held such book fair in past when law and order situation was not ideal. He urged the government to organize such event under his supervision as no ownership from government seen in this event. The students have also taking deep interest in Na’at khawani, speeches, drawings, and other educational activities in 14th Karachi International Book Fair.