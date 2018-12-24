Share:

QUETTA - Unknown armed men shot dead two brothers and injured another person over a family dispute at Nawan Killi area of provincial capital on Sunday.

According to police, the victims were near Nawan Killi stop when armed assailants came and opened fire and managed to flee.

As a result, both brothers namely Mehrab Khan and Nawab Khan died on the spot after sustaining bullets injuries while Haji Raza Muhammad suffered wounds. The bodies and the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital where the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medical legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation. Meanwhile, police have found body of a minor boy near Badeni Stop here at Sariab area on Sunday.

According to police sources, after receiving information, a police party reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped at an open area of Badeni stop after the killing. The body was shifted to Civil Hospital’s morgue for identification. Police registered a case and started investigation.

WATCHMAN STABBED TO DEATH

Unknown men stabbed a watchman of Scrape Storehouse here at Gahi Khan Chowk near Sariab area on Sunday. According to police sources, the victim identified as 20-year-old Saeed Muhammad was present in Scrape Warehouse when unknown men came there and stabbed him to death.

Police after receiving information reached the site and shifted the body to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital for medical legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.