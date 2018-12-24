Pakistan Muslim League leader and daughter of former prime minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday has responded to the accountability court's verdict against the Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz took the social media site Twitter to show solidarity with her father and wrote, "we all are Nawaz".

It is pertinent to mention here that the Accountability Court on Monday sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to seven years in prison in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference while acquitting him in the Flagship Investment reference. 

Accountability Court II Judge Arshad Malik announced the verdict in the references against the Sharif family, after reserving the decision last week.