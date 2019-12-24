Share:

KHANEWAL - Three persons were killed and another sustained critical gunshot wounds when a car they were travelling in was ambushed by two unidentified motorcyclists.

According to police sources, the unidentified gunmen opened fire on the four persons returning from a court in a case near village 79/10R near Pirowal, about 20km from here.

Resultantly, three persons died on the spot while another was critically injured. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured person to DHQ Hospital Khanewal. The deceased persons were identified as Syed Bakht Ali Shah, Syed Muratb Shah and Syed Fakhr Shah and the injured was identified as Syed Taqi Shah. Both the injured and the slain persons are close relatives.

Talking notice of the shooting, DPO Faisal Shahzad directed SP (Investigations) Syed Bahar Shah and DSP Muhammad Nadeem to reach the spot. He also directed for early arrest of the culprits involved in the killings. The DPO said that facts leading to the shooting would be revealed soon after an inquiry. Autopsy of the dead bodies was conducted in BHU Katcha Khu and dead bodies were handed over to the heirs.

On the other hand, villagers protested against the incident and blocked Khanewal-Lahore Road. Later, after negotiations with

the police, traffic was restored on the road.

Meanwhile, a person died and nine others sustained injuries in a pile up involving a bus, truck and motorcycle on Abdul Hakeem-Talamba Road here on Monday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger bus was on the way to Lahore from Sari-e-Sidhu when a speeding truck collided with the passenger bus due to dense fog. Meanwhile, motorcyclist Imran also rammed into the bus and died on the spot due to serious injuries.

Nine passengers of bus suffered serious injuries and were shifted to Rural Health Centre Talamba. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has directed the DO Health to provide better medical facilities to the injured passengers.