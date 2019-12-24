Share:

An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a 13-day remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal in connection with the Narowal Sports City corruption case.

A day earlier, the former interior minister had been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as he appeared before it in relation to an ongoing inquiry into the case.

The anti-graft body had in July 2018 started investigating the sports complex, which was built at the staggering cost of over Rs3 billion.

During today's hearing, the NAB prosecutor informed the court about the reasons why Iqbal was taken into custody and sough his 14-day remand.

According to NAB documents, the cost of the project was increased without approval from the competent authority.

Iqbal was accused of bypassing Central Development Working Party in this regard and taking a decision on his own without adopting the stated procedure in the Development Manual of the Planning Commission.

Detailing the reasons for his arrest, the NAB official told the court that the accused was found to be directly involved in the matter and he may flee the country if not taken into custody.

The NAB investigation team had visited the Narowal Sports City project last month to secure records.

The mega venture was one of the primary projects developed under former minister for planning Iqbal during the PML-N's tenure.