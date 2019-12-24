Share:

SARGODHA - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had to stay at Bhalwal for the night due to the closure of Motorway because of dense fog here the other night.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was travelling for Islamabad when the motorway police closed Motorway for all kind of traffic in severe mist to avoid any untoward incident.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari left Motorway from Salam Interchange, and spent night at the residence of his chief security officer Col (r) Babar Mahota situated in Tehsil Bhalwal and resumed his journey again at next morning.

The PPP local leadership as well as police remained unaware about the presence of Bilawal Bhutto in Bhalwal.

SSP PATROLLING POLICE PASSES AWAY

SSP Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Sargodha Region Syed Hassan Jamil Haider passed away due to sudden heart failure here the other night.

His funeral prayer was offered at Sargodha District Police Lines. Police and civil officers’ officials as well as social and political notables attended the funeral in a large number.