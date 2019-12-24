Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said that India stood isolated after the controversial legislation and brutal human rights violations in Kashmir.

The top diplomat said nobody in India supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s illogical decisions.

“India India can carry out any misstep on the Line of Control to divert attention from the protests taking place in the country. Tension is currently at peak in India, and this all is occurring due to the steps taken by the Modi government,” he said in a statement.

The Foreign Minister pointed out that Indians were protesting against controversial Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 not only within India but across the world.

He said those who think that Indian government had buried the ideology of secular India and was imposing Hindu Rashtra and Hindutva philosophy.

FM Qureshi said that ceasefire violations along the LoC have increased and fencing has also been cut at very places along the LoC. “There is unusual movement of military,” he said.

Over the weekend, Pakistan urged the United Nations to stop India from imposing war in the region.

The United Nations Security Council has been informed about reservations on Indian moves.

The reaction came after Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed Indian posts had been damaged and heavy casualties are reported to Indian soldiers in response to CFV in Dewa sector.

Last week, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that the population of Hindus has reduced in Pakistan because they were being persecuted there.

Tension between Pakistan and India escalated after New Delhi illegally revoked occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue but India claimed the removal of special status of Kashmir under Article 370 was its ‘internal matter.’

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that India had committed ceasefire violations for over three thousand times since January this year and more than three hundred people have been targeted in these violations.

He said there seemed a well thought-out plan of India to destroy peace in the region. Mr Qureshi said India has suppressed the ongoing tyrannies in occupied Kashmir through communication blackout. However, despite its desire India could not hide the protests taking place across the country because the Indian government cannot impose curfew in entire country.

He said that the world was fully aware what the Modi government was doing. However, he said, “the world has kept a mum over this entire situation due to its vested interests.”

Qureshi said, “this silence is dangerous” and can put peace of the entire region “at stake.”

The Foreign Minister thanked the countries, including Malaysia and Turkey, which raised voice for Kashmiris.

He said that the independent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has also taken notice of the use of pellet guns in occupied Kashmir on Pakistan’s demand, and investigation in this regard has also been started.