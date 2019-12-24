Share:

ISLAMABAD - Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday announced his first verdict as the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) by dismissing patwari Muhammad Nawaz’s appeal.

The Chief Justice said in his remarks that the patwari was found guilty of misconduct as it has been proven that he violated court’s order.

The patwari’s counsel congratulated Justice Gulzar Ahmed on assuming charge of his office and said he considers himself lucky that the new Chief Justice is conducting the hearing of his case.

The lawyer argued that gardawar and tehsildar were also involved in the violation but his client was accused of the entire matter. The apex court dismissed patwari’s appeal. He was terminated in 2012.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that the court will not intervene in the executive matters while directing the counsel to only present arguments regarding the patwari’s case.

KHAWAJA BROTHERS’ BAIL PLEAS

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique’s bail pleas without any proceeding.

According to details, a two-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan heard the case.

During the hearing, assistant of Khawaja brothers’ lawyer Ashtar Ausaf appeared before the court and informed that the counsel was feeling unwell due to which he skipped the proceedings.

On April 26, the NAB Lahore had approved filing of a reference against the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia for the alleged corruption.

Qaiser Amin Butt, the director of Paragon Housing Society, was also included in the inquiry initiated by the NAB, and arrested in November last year. Later, he agreed to turn approver against the Khawaja brothers and Zia.

On December 11, 2018, Khawaja brothers were detained by the accountability watchdog after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their bail plea.