LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that the recent decision against Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf has raised many questions on legal system. “The decision has won ridicule for the country from across the world,” he said while talking to media persons at Punjab Assembly on Monday. The minister said that the government was trying to solve the problems of the masses through record legislation but the attitude of the opposition was very regrettable which, he said, had broken the record of boycotting the sessions. Raja Basharat said that the opposition’s discourse inside the house was entirely different from what it presented outside before media. “Even at a session called in the public interest, the opposition does not play its parliamentary role”, he lamented. The law minister added that the opposition’s claim on the Public Accounts Committee was wrong as Shahbaz Sharif had resigned from the PAC of the National Assembly. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was seriously trying to overcome the economic crisis. He expressed the hope that in its recent session, the Punjab Assembly would pass more bills of public interest. “Cancelation of Law licenses by the Bar Association may not scare neither me nor Chief Minister Punjab” he said.