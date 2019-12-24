Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday has said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has no evidence against party’s senior leader Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal sports city case.

Talking to media, the spokesperson said that old story was told to the accountability court in today’s hearing. The incumbent government is apprehending close companions of ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, she added.

The reaction came after accountability court approved 13-day physical remand of Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal sports city case.

Earlier, Marriyum Aurangzeb strongly condemned the arrest of party leader and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal and said that another masterpiece of NAB-Niazi alliance was presented.

She said that the sports city project was approved by the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) government and billions of rupees were being wasted, adding that Ahsan Iqbal has tirelessly served the country.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government will be soon sent packing,” she said and added the government has sold the country to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On Monday, NAB had arrested Ahsan Iqbal over his involvement in embezzlement of Narowal sports city project funds.

The NAB said that Iqbal had illegally initiated a project of Rs 3 billion in Narowal; causing a loss worth billions to the national exchequer.

NAB claimed to have received a complaint that the Narowal Sports City was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs6 billion, which was a violation of rules and had incurred heavy losses to the national exchequer.