ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that Pakistan’s quest for peace must never be misconstrued as weakness.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor issued a statement quoting remarks of the Army Chief during his visit to the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Kashmir.

According to the military spokesperson, the Army Chief visited the Line of Control and Combined Military Hospital in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir.

“There will never be a compromise on Kashmir whatever the cost,” General Bajwa was quoted as saying during the visit by DG ISPR. “We are capable and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure/aggression for defence of our motherland,” the COAS added.

The visit of the Army Chief to the LoC has come in the wake of recent ceasefire violations by Indian troops in some areas along the restive border.

Last week, the military spokesperson in a twitter statement had said that “intermittent ceasefire violations (CFVs) by Indian army continue along LOC”, and these are being befittingly responded by the Pakistani troops.

In response to CFV in Dewa Sector, there are reports of damage to Indian posts and heavy casualties to Indian soldiers, the DG ISPR had said and added: “No major exchange of fire in Kiran or Neelum valley as being propagated by Indian media.”

Meanwhile, Kentaro Sonoura, Special Adviser for Foreign Affairs to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said that matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan’s positive role in the region, the statement added. “Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.”