Share:

PML-N leader, Rana Sanaullah was granted bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday in a narcotics case.

The bail was granted against two surety bonds worth Rs.1 million each.

Previously, a special court for Control of Narcotics Substance had dismissed Sanaullah's bail petition. The petition stated that case filed was politically motivated and was the basis of mala fide intention. It further asserted that the video presented as evidence before the trail court was in contradiction to the story mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR). The prosecution had failed to present an independent witness for the case, the petition added.

A case was filed by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in accordance with the Control of Narcotics Substance Act, 1997 against Rana Sanaullah after massive amounts of contraband were discovered from his vehicle. On July 1, the PML-N leader was arrested while headed for a meeting from Faisalabad to Lahore.